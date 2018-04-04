Woman Accused Of Stealing As Much As $100,000 From Her Elderly MotherA Placer County woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing up to $100,000 from her elderly mother.

Wednesday's Show Info. (4/4/18)

Antibiotic Resistant 'Nightmare Bacteria' Spreading In U.S., CDC WarnsInfections of this kind are "virtually untreatable with modern medicine," CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat said in a press briefing on April 3.

Bed Bath & Beyond Accepting Exchanges Of Toys R Us Gift Cards For Store Credit Until ThursdayWant to get rid of that Toys R Us gift card before the company goes out of business? Another store is offering to exchange the gift card for credit.

Expression Thru Art

Person Killed In Fiery Crash On Highway 99One person was killed in a crash along Highway 99 early Monday morning.

Tuesday's Show Info. (4/3/18)

Oroville Dam Spillway Repairs May Get First Test Next WeekDepartment of Water Resources officials said Tuesday that anticipated storms could send trigger releases this week or next.

UPDATE: Boy, 10, Reported Missing Out Of Davis Found Safeavis police are asking the public to help locate a boy, 10, who has been reporting missing.

Principal Says No To Transgender Student's Yearbook PicturesA high school senior is fighting back against her principal after he said her senior pictures violate the school's dress code.