Annual Egg Hunt & Pancake Breakfast
Carmichael Park
5750 Grant Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608
Saturday, March 31st
Pancake Breakfast (7am-11am)
Egg Hunt at 10am – FREE
Pancake Breakfast $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 & under.
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/easter-egg-hunt-carmichael-park/
Hoppin’ & Huntin’ at Hagan
Hagan Community Center
2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Activity Schedule (subject to change):
8:30AM Pancake breakfast
9AM “Bunny Bolt” Obstacle Course
9:30AM-12PM Kid Zone opens for play and entertainment
10AM-11:30AM Egg hunts
https://crpd.com/recreation/special-events/hoppin-huntin-at-hagan/
https://www.facebook.com/events/589733008026276/
Disney Authors, Film Makers & Artist – Meet & Greet
102 K Street in Old Sacramento
Saturday, March 31, 2018 (12pm-4pm)
Free Public Event
Community Easter Egg Hunt
Festersen Park
2275 Village Green Drive, Roseville, CA 95747
Saturday, March 31st (11am-1pm)
https://west-roseville-egg-hunt.eventbrite.com/
Legends Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Festival
Woodcreek Golf Club
5880 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd, Roseville, California 95747
Saturday, March 31st (9am-2pm)
Easter Egg Hunt at 11:30am
https://www.facebook.com/events/182154492418472/
Hoptopia
@ The Grounds
800 All America City Blvd., Roseville
Saturday, March 31st (10am-2pm)
Easter Egg Hunt Schedule:
10:30pm – 12:00pm Ages 0 – 3 (until eggs last)
https://www.atthegrounds.com/calendar/hoptopia
https://www.facebook.com/events/274675999732970/
Helicopter Egg Drop
Saturday, March 31st (9am-11am)
North Natomas Regional Park
2501 New Market Dr. Sacramento
https://www.angeliqueashby.com/helicopter-egg-drop
https://www.facebook.com/events/1661382417256482/
EGGstravaganZOO
Sacramento Zoo
3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA
Saturday, March 31st (10am-3pm)
Sacramento Zoo Prices (general admission/special ticket not required):
General admission: $14.95
Senior admission 65+: $13.95
Children ages 2-11: $9.95
Children ages 0-1: Free
https://www.saczoo.org/visit/event-calendar/eggstravaganzoo/
https://www.facebook.com/events/210106972874885/?event_time_id=210106976208218
Cesar Chavez Celebration
Central Park, 401 C Street, Davis
Saturday, March 31st (10am-1:30pm)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1803402523286820/
Bubble Belly: Moms, Babies, Kids.
340 G Street, Suite C, Davis, CA 95616
IG: @BubbleBellyShop
FB/Twitter: @ShopBubbleBelly
530.231.5538
https://www.shopbubblebelly.com/
Steelin’ Dan
Benefit for Music & Memory
Saturday, 4/7, 8pm
Grass Valley Center for the Arts
https://www.steelindan.com/home
http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/steelindan/
Dare To Pair
Laura Burgess
daretopair.wine
@Laurauncorked
Wildflowers & Wine
Sunday, April 8th (12pm-4pm)
https://www.wineon49.com/2018-wildflowers-wine