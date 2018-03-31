Show Us Your Favorite Picture From March!

Annual Egg Hunt & Pancake Breakfast

Carmichael Park

5750 Grant Ave., Carmichael, CA 95608

Saturday, March 31st

Pancake Breakfast (7am-11am)

Egg Hunt at 10am – FREE

Pancake Breakfast $5 for adults, $3 for children 12 & under.

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/easter-egg-hunt-carmichael-park/

Hoppin’ & Huntin’ at Hagan

Hagan Community Center

2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Activity Schedule (subject to change):

8:30AM Pancake breakfast

9AM “Bunny Bolt” Obstacle Course

9:30AM-12PM Kid Zone opens for play and entertainment

10AM-11:30AM Egg hunts

https://crpd.com/recreation/special-events/hoppin-huntin-at-hagan/

https://www.facebook.com/events/589733008026276/

Disney Authors, Film Makers & Artist – Meet & Greet

102 K Street in Old Sacramento

Saturday, March 31, 2018 (12pm-4pm)

Free Public Event

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Festersen Park

2275 Village Green Drive, Roseville, CA 95747

Saturday, March 31st (11am-1pm)

https://west-roseville-egg-hunt.eventbrite.com/

Legends Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Festival

Woodcreek Golf Club

5880 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd, Roseville, California 95747

Saturday, March 31st (9am-2pm)

Easter Egg Hunt at 11:30am

https://www.facebook.com/events/182154492418472/

Hoptopia

@ The Grounds

800 All America City Blvd., Roseville

Saturday, March 31st (10am-2pm)

Easter Egg Hunt Schedule:

10:30pm – 12:00pm Ages 0 – 3 (until eggs last)

https://www.atthegrounds.com/calendar/hoptopia

https://www.facebook.com/events/274675999732970/

Helicopter Egg Drop

Saturday, March 31st (9am-11am)

North Natomas Regional Park

2501 New Market Dr. Sacramento

https://www.angeliqueashby.com/helicopter-egg-drop

We are so excited to be partnering with our City Councilwoman Angelique Ashby for our First annual Helicopter Egg Drop! Theres going to be face Painting, Crafts, Games, and Of Course a Egg drop 9:00am-11am! pic.twitter.com/TafBXlM0eK — Real Life Church (@RLCSac) March 20, 2018

https://www.facebook.com/events/1661382417256482/

EGGstravaganZOO

Sacramento Zoo

3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento, CA

Saturday, March 31st (10am-3pm)

Sacramento Zoo Prices (general admission/special ticket not required):

General admission: $14.95

Senior admission 65+: $13.95

Children ages 2-11: $9.95

Children ages 0-1: Free

https://www.saczoo.org/visit/event-calendar/eggstravaganzoo/

https://www.facebook.com/events/210106972874885/?event_time_id=210106976208218

Cesar Chavez Celebration

Central Park, 401 C Street, Davis

Saturday, March 31st (10am-1:30pm)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1803402523286820/

Bubble Belly: Moms, Babies, Kids.

340 G Street, Suite C, Davis, CA 95616

IG: @BubbleBellyShop

FB/Twitter: @ShopBubbleBelly

530.231.5538

https://www.shopbubblebelly.com/

Steelin’ Dan

Benefit for Music & Memory

Saturday, 4/7, 8pm

Grass Valley Center for the Arts

https://www.steelindan.com/home

http://thecenterforthearts.org/event/steelindan/

Dare To Pair

Laura Burgess

daretopair.wine

@Laurauncorked

Wildflowers & Wine

Sunday, April 8th (12pm-4pm)

https://www.wineon49.com/2018-wildflowers-wine