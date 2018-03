How To (Mostly) Stop Facebook From Sharing Your DataIs it time to delete your Facebook account? That's the question many of its users are asking in light of revelations that data firm Cambridge Analytica accessed and improperly stored information from millions of users.

Parents Turn In Son To Stop School Shooting Plot In MichiganA Michigan high school student who was allegedly planning a deadly school shooting has been taken into custody after his parents alerted police about the threat.

If You Bought A PlayStation 3, You May Be Entitled To $65 RefundOwners of the original "fat" PS3 have until April 15 to submit a claim with Sony that could be worth up to $65.

Police: Sonora High Student Gets Angry During Class, Punches School EmployeeA Sonora High School student has been arrested after allegedly striking a school employee.

Tina MacuhaWorking in radio was Tina Macuha’s dream. In high school, Tina pretended to be on the radio with her homemade station she called K-Mac.

1 Person Killed In Fatal 3-Vehicle Crash On Highway 49 In North AuburnNorthbound lanes of Highway 49 in north Auburn are back open after a fatal three-car accident forced its closure this morning.

Jim Carrey Slammed For Painting Believed To Be Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jim Carrey has spent the last several years painting, and the actor-turned-artist seems to be getting political in his latest work. Carrey is being criticized on social media for a portrait he painted that is believed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

California Employees Pension Fund Fund Not Divesting From Gun Retailers Just YetThe nation's largest public pension fund won't immediately divest from companies that sell assault weapons.