PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Northbound lanes of Highway 49 in north Auburn are back open after a fatal three-car accident forced its closure this morning.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 49 and Joeger Road, according to a CHP statement.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators say neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor in the crash.