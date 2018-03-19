SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in South Sacramento that left one suspect dead.
The shooting happened Sunday night in the 7500 block of 29th Street. An officer shot a male suspect who has died from his injuries, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.
No officers were injured during the incident, and no other suspects are outstanding.
Police detectives have taken over the investigation.
There are no further details at this time.