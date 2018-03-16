SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Staff and students were evacuated from John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento after several students received a random threatening text message, according to the school district.

An automated message was sent to parents from the school district announcing the threat. Administrators say they don’t know if it’s a credible threat but have cleared the school as a precaution.

UPDATE: We can confirm that all students have been evacuated from the Kennedy high school campus. — SCUSDKennedy (@SCUSDKennedy) March 16, 2018

There is an increased law enforcement presence on campus, according to Principal David Van Natten.

Students are being moved to Elks Lodge at 6446 Riverside Boulevard, where parents can pick up their kids, police said in a statement. Students are also being allowed to walk home.

SPD officers onscene Kennedy H.S. regarding threats made by a student. School is being evacuated as a precaution with students relocating to Elks Lodge – 6446 Riverside Blvd. Parents may pick up their children there. PIO enroute. pic.twitter.com/umBqBEqcIl — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) March 16, 2018

On Thursday night, Monterey Trail School also received a threat that turned out not to be credible. There has been an additional police patrol at the school Friday.