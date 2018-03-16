SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Staff and students were evacuated from John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento after several students received a random threatening text message, according to the school district.
An automated message was sent to parents from the school district announcing the threat. Administrators say they don’t know if it’s a credible threat but have cleared the school as a precaution.
There is an increased law enforcement presence on campus, according to Principal David Van Natten.
Students are being moved to Elks Lodge at 6446 Riverside Boulevard, where parents can pick up their kids, police said in a statement. Students are also being allowed to walk home.
On Thursday night, Monterey Trail School also received a threat that turned out not to be credible. There has been an additional police patrol at the school Friday.