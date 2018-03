California Doctor Arrested In Alleged Opioid 'Pill Mill'A 73-year-old San Diego doctor and seven other people have been arrested on suspicion of distributing painkillers in what federal prosecutors call a "pill mill" scheme.

Puppy Beaten And Dumped Will Need $10K Surgery To Fix Broken SkullA puppy brought to a Sacramento County animal shelter will require brain surgery to recover from his injuries.

Day Care Owner Gets 21 Years For Drugging Kids So She Could Go TanningA woman who abandoned children at her home daycare center in Bend, Oregon to go tanning has been sentenced to 21 years, four months in prison.

Did You Buy A Snuggie? You Might Be Entitled To Cash BackIf you've ever been wrapped in the warmth of a Snuggie-brand blanket with sleeves over the last 20 years, you could feel the warmth of something else: cash back.

Jewelry Valued At $100K Recovered From 9 Tons Of TrashThree rings and a bracelet worth $100,000 had been dumped in the garbage and all a Georgia county had to do was find the black bag among nearly 10 tons of trash that contained the diamond jewelry.

Stockton Police Looking For Witnesses After Girl Struck, Killed By CarBrianna Moua, 9, of Stockton was crossing the street heading home from school when she was hit on Tuesday.

New Boxing Gym In MidtownMel got a little boxing education at this brand-new midtown gym.