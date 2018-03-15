SONORA (CBS13) – A Sonora High School student has been arrested after allegedly striking a school employee.

Police say 18-year-old Jason Haddad became angry during class early Wednesday afternoon and charged the employee. Haddad allegedly punched the employee and chased them out of the classroom.

Exactly what allegedly caused Haddad to attack has not been detailed. Police have not specified if the employee is a teacher.

Haddad was later arrested at his home.

He was booked into Tuolumne County Jail and is facing felony charges of battery and threatening a school official.