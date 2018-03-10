Sacramento International Airport
6900 Airport Blvd, Sacramento
http://sacramento.aero/smf
Granite Construction for St. Baldrick’s
Saturday, March 10, at 9 a.m.
The fundraising goal is $3,000, more than 10 shavees.
4001 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento
http://www.graniteconstruction.com
http://www.stbaldricks.org
Job Fair Kids’ Club
Arden Fair
1689 Arden Way, Sacramento
http://www.ardenfair.com/Events/KidsClub
Kids Club Sessions: Saturday, March 10
10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
50th NorCal TOC Wrestling
Del Oro High School
3301 Taylor Rd. in Loomis
Doors Open at 7:30am
Admission prices
$7 for adults, ages 12 to 19
Seniors over 60 are $3, children under 12 are free!
Free Dental Day
A+ Dental Care, Free Dental Services
1258 Coloma Way, Roseville
Saturday, March 10th (8:30am – 4pm)
APPOINTMENTS ONLY
Coming Soon: Modesto, CA & Oakland, CA
A+ Dental Care, Free Dental Services
Found Out More: http://smilesforeveryone.org
Friends of CASA High Tea
Falls Event Center in Roseville
10:30 am
http://www.casaplacer.org
College & High School STUNT
6000 J Street, Sacramento
Saturday, March 10th (9:30am-4pm)
$10 adults – $5 children 6 – 16
Sac State Students FREE with Student ID
Children 5 and under FREE
9:30 am Sac State vs Concordia
10:30 am College Game
11:15 am Vista Del Lago vs Liberty Ranch
12:00 pm Sac State vs Cal
12:45 pm Casa vs Vista Del Lago
1:30 pm College Game
2:15 pm Casa vs Liberty Ranch
3:00 pm Sac State vs BYU
http://www.sacstatecheerleading.com/content-creativity
https://www.facebook.com/events/964766620345440/
https://www.usacheer.org/stunt/stuntthesport
CARE Package Packing Party
Roseville Veterans Memorial Hall
110 Park Dr, Roseville, California 95678
Saturday, March 10 at 9 AM – 12 PM
https://www.facebook.com/events/214599989087625/
Natomas Youth Baseball and Natomas Girls Softball Opening Day Parade
Saturday, March 10th (9am-1pm)
Parade at 9am
Opening Ceremonies at 10am
Rio Tierra School Park
Food Trucks
Bounce Houses
Family Fun & More!
Natural Way to Recover from Colds
http://www.villagenaturalstherapy.com/
Some of the products can be found at Walmart, Walgreens & Target.
Triad Plus
8801 Washington Blvd.
Roseville
(916) 788-4350
http://www.triadplushomefashions.com
National Pack Your Lunch Day
I Do Food
http://idofood.com