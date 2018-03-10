Sacramento International Airport

6900 Airport Blvd, Sacramento

http://sacramento.aero/smf

Granite Construction for St. Baldrick’s

Saturday, March 10, at 9 a.m.

The fundraising goal is $3,000, more than 10 shavees.

4001 Bradshaw Road, Sacramento

http://www.graniteconstruction.com

http://www.stbaldricks.org

Job Fair Kids’ Club

Arden Fair

1689 Arden Way, Sacramento

http://www.ardenfair.com/Events/KidsClub

Kids Club Sessions: Saturday, March 10

10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. & 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

50th NorCal TOC Wrestling

Del Oro High School

3301 Taylor Rd. in Loomis

Doors Open at 7:30am

Admission prices

$7 for adults, ages 12 to 19

Seniors over 60 are $3, children under 12 are free!

Read more

Free Dental Day

A+ Dental Care, Free Dental Services

1258 Coloma Way, Roseville

Saturday, March 10th (8:30am – 4pm)

APPOINTMENTS ONLY

Coming Soon: Modesto, CA & Oakland, CA

A+ Dental Care, Free Dental Services

Found Out More: http://smilesforeveryone.org

Friends of CASA High Tea

Falls Event Center in Roseville

10:30 am

http://www.casaplacer.org

College & High School STUNT

6000 J Street, Sacramento

Saturday, March 10th (9:30am-4pm)

$10 adults – $5 children 6 – 16

Sac State Students FREE with Student ID

Children 5 and under FREE

9:30 am Sac State vs Concordia

10:30 am College Game

11:15 am Vista Del Lago vs Liberty Ranch

12:00 pm Sac State vs Cal

12:45 pm Casa vs Vista Del Lago

1:30 pm College Game

2:15 pm Casa vs Liberty Ranch

3:00 pm Sac State vs BYU

http://www.sacstatecheerleading.com/content-creativity

https://www.facebook.com/events/964766620345440/

https://www.usacheer.org/stunt/stuntthesport

CARE Package Packing Party

Roseville Veterans Memorial Hall

110 Park Dr, Roseville, California 95678

Saturday, March 10 at 9 AM – 12 PM

https://www.facebook.com/events/214599989087625/

Natomas Youth Baseball and Natomas Girls Softball Opening Day Parade

Saturday, March 10th (9am-1pm)

Parade at 9am

Opening Ceremonies at 10am

Rio Tierra School Park

Food Trucks

Bounce Houses

Family Fun & More!

Natural Way to Recover from Colds

http://www.villagenaturalstherapy.com/

Some of the products can be found at Walmart, Walgreens & Target.

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd.

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com

National Pack Your Lunch Day

I Do Food

http://idofood.com