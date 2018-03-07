STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 9-year-old Stockton girl who was hit by a car while she attempted to cross the street, has died. Officers are questioning the driver involved in the crash and are now searching for more witnesses.

The Stockton Police Department released images in hopes it will find more people who may have seen the crash that killed Brianna Moua, 9, of Stockton. She was crossing the street heading home from school when she was hit on Tuesday.

“We’re coping with it, a little bit better today than yesterday, but we’re definitely coping with the loss of my daughter,” said Debbie Cha, Brianna’s mother.

Cha says she was an outgoing kid who was very smart. She had a favorite blanket that’s now wrapped around her mom.

“It’s just something about her, and it’s a memory of her,” she said.

Brianna was a fourth grader at August Knodt Elementary School where she recently made the honor roll. Like many children in the area, Brianna often used this path to walk home.

“It is very dangerous. We have the green belt here, and the kids from August Knodt walk on the green belt, and they have to cross here to get to the other side, cars are always speeding through,” said Amy Hurtado, neighbor.

Parents in the Weston Ranch neighborhood say they want some type of crosswalk or speed bump installed. They plan to head to city hall to inquire about making their streets safer.

“It is very hard. The baby is just barely learning how to live life, and for her to die at an early age is very heartbreaking to hear this,” said Carmen Smith, neighbor.

Until then, they are coming together to support their neighbor, who lost a precious member of their family and to ask the community for help.

“People need to slow down, seriously. Somebody lost a life that didn’t need to lose it,” said Veronica Garcia, neighbor.

Detectives with the Stockton Police Department say the driver involved in the crash was not arrested. She did stay on the scene and has been cooperating with officers.