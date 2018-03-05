SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento icon has passed away.

Russ Solomon, who founded Tower Records in Sacramento in the 1960s, reportedly died on Sunday. He was 92.

At its peak, Tower Records had more than 200 stores in 30 countries on 5 continents. But, the company went bankrupt in the mid-2000s as the music industry shifted towards digital.

Solomon was featured in the 2015 documentary “All Things Must Pass,” directed by Colin Hanks, which chronicled the rise and fall of the record empire.

The icon’s passing has led to an outpouring of remembrances about Solomon and the times people spent in the aisles at Tower Records:

We’ve lost a Sacamento and National icon. Russ Solomon’s contributions to our community will last another 92 years & more. We mourn his loss & our thoughts are with his wife Patti and their family. Founder of Tower Records dies at 92 https://t.co/PGwi07TnB4 — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) March 5, 2018

Vividly remember opening night VIP party at #RussSolomon's first NYC Tower store, his Greenwich Village flagship. All the great record men of the time were there–Ben Karol of King Karol, even "old man" Sam Goody. Even remember they served tamales. — Jim Bessman (@JimBessman) March 5, 2018

Last night, Russ Solomon, founder of @TowerRecords passed away. Thanks to @ColinHanks’ documentary @TowerRecordsDoc, I feel more of an appreciation + respect for the empire Solomon helped create + for the legacy that will live on forever. Thank you, Mr. Solomon, for everything. — michelle with one L (@stellarmichele) March 5, 2018

I loved my local stores (Schoolkids!) but Tower was always stocked. They had everything, majors and indies, domestic and imports, huge magazine rack, too. Must've spent half my teen years in there, half my income too. Time and money well spent! #towerrecords #russsolomon https://t.co/f0voC86iKG — 7sleepersmusic (@7sleepersmusic) March 5, 2018

#RIP RUSS SOLOMON had an unforgettable meal & convo with him at Bookbinder’s 20+ years ago 🙌 — ᴊιℓℓу мα¢dσωєℓℓ (@jillymacdowell) March 5, 2018

I started my professional life at #towerrecords twenty-five years ago. Fortunate to have worked in a field that I love ever since and owe a great debt of gratitude to #russsolomon. #relaxinparadise — Mike Joseph (@MikeJosephink) March 5, 2018

RIP Russ Solomon. Thank you for the mysteriously diverse selection of imported UK CD singles at your Clark Street location. — Emerson Dameron (@emersondameron) March 5, 2018

A handful of Tower Records franchises still exist in several countries outside the US.