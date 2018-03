Monday's Show Info. (3/5/18)

Roseville Man Arrested In Connection With Wife's MurderA Roseville man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife.

Nuclear Missile Threat A 'Red Line' For Trump On North KoreaThe Trump administration is considering military action against North Korea if the rogue regime successfully builds a nuclear missile capable of hitting the United States, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the administration's latest thinking.

'The Price Is Right' Celebrates 40 Years“The Price is Right” has stood the test of time and captivated audiences for generations.

Sunday's Show Info. (3/4/18)

Couple Narrowly Avoids Death After Deer Launched Through WindshieldGeorge and Jody Kellerman were driving to her birthday party on Phoenix Lake Road when their plans were shattered by a deer.

Naked Photos Leaked? Nope, The CW's Reign Actress Caitlin Stasey Wants You To See Her And Others NakedNude photos online is usually a bad thing for actresses (at least that's what they want you to think) but for Reign star Caitlin Stasey, she's not about to be a victim -- she wants you to see her naked, to make a point.

Red Dress Takes Heat Amid Golden Globes All-Black Dress CodeNearly every star attending the Golden Globes wore black as a statement against sexual misconduct in Hollywood - so one red dress didn't blend in on the red carpet.

Shelter Being Named For Colusa Woman Allegedly Killed By Ex-BoyfriendFriends and family of a Colusa mother who was murdered are coming together to build a women’s shelter in her honor.

Duck Caught In Sierra Snowstorm Rescued By Safeway EmployeesSeveral Safeway employees in Pollock Pines found a duck that didn't get the memo to fly south for the winter.