Daily List: 3 Ways to Keep Your Brain Sharp

https://www.rd.com/health/wellness/memory-exercises/

$100 per person donated to WEAVE

Stones Gambling Hall

6510 Antelope Rd. in Citrus Heights

Celebrating the Final Day of Black History Month

Monterey Trail High School

Multi-purpose Room

8661 Power Inn Rd.

Elk Grove

Tonight

6:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Tooth Fairy Day

Smile Island Pediatric & Adult Dental Group

(916) 773-6565

http://www.smileislanddentalgroup.com

Mills Station Arts and Culture Center (MACC) Grand Opening

FREE Admission

Wednesday, February 28, 5-8 PM

10191 Mills Station Road, Rancho Cordova

Survivor

Two-hour Premiere

Feb. 28 (8:00-10:01 Pm, Et/pt)

CBS13

Local Students’ Signing Day

http://frhs.egusd.net/

Edge Studios

448 Howe Ave.

Sacramento

(916) 220-0386

http://www.edgestudiossac.com

Dishin’ With Tina: Newcastle Pizzeria

6696 Lonetree Blvd. #100

Roseville

916.899.6177

https://www.newcastlepizzeria.com/

My Beauty Bar

9108 Laguna Main St.

(916) 827-1954

https://mybeautybarspa.com/

Manly Minute: 5 Myths About Colonoscopies

https://moffitt.org/take-charge/take-charge-story-archive/five-myths-about-colonoscopies/