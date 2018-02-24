SACRAMENTO – (CBS13) – Unlike medical doctors in California, veterinarians can’t discuss cannabis as a treatment option for pets.

But a new bill could change that. It would let vets open the option to their patients, giving them oil drops and treats for anxiety, seizures, and pain relief.

Opponents of the bill say an overdose of marijuana can be toxic to pets. But supporters say pet owners are already are seeking information on their own–and may receive bad advice without input from a veterinarian.