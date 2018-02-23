SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Downtown business grand openings have been highly touted around the Golden 1 Center but now there is a high-profile business that is closing.

The owners of the Old Sacramento restaurant Ten22 say they will be closing on Friday.

“It was a very tough decision,” owner Terry Harvego said.

Harvego cites a number of reasons for the closure. The arena’s impact is one of them.

“There’s a lot more competition to going in over there, and unfortunately we haven’t been able to connect to the arena, yet because DOCO isn’t quite finished,” Harvego said.

Construction on DOCO or Downtown Commons continues between 5th Street and Old Sacramento where Ten22 has stood for a decade.

“I’m shocked,” Ten22 Patron Gigi Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman wasn’t surprised NBA game day fans aren’t making it to Ten 22.

“I think a lot of people are not venturing to the left, to that side of it,” Zimmerman said. “They don’t maybe know the access.”

Harvego says 60 employees will lose their jobs when restaurant’s doors close.

“Telling them was absolutely the hardest part of this process,” Harvego said.

The family dining fixture is folding up. Ten22 will not go down as one of the new arena impact success stories.