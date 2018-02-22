California State Archives

1020 O Street, 4th Floor — Sacramento, CA 95814

California State Archives Behind-the-Scenes Tour

Thursday, February 22, 2018 — 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Friday, February 23, 2018 — 12:00-1:00 p.m.

Tickets: February 22 | February 23

Strong Vegan Author

http://www.pleasurenotmeatingyou.com

http://www.flawlessfitness.com

http://www.evilmunkyent.com

http://www.melodyschoenfeld.blogspot.com

Egg Estate Sale

Greenhaven Pocket Estate

35 LakeShore Circle, Sacramento

Today-Sunday, 9AM-5PM

http://www.norcalestatesales.com

Gold River Distillery Tasting Room

11460 Sunrise Gold Circle, Suite C

Rancho Cordova

Office: (916)-476-3868

Part of the new Barrel District

Tattoo-A-Thon

February 24, 2018

8:00 AM-Midnight

115 Lincoln St., Roseville

http://www.wild-bills.com

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Getting a Tattoo

https://www.mensfitness.com/styleandgrooming/5-things-know-getting-tatted

Lifeguard Training

http://www.yourcsd.com/lifeguard

916-405-5600