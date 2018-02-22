California State Archives
1020 O Street, 4th Floor — Sacramento, CA 95814
California State Archives Behind-the-Scenes Tour
Thursday, February 22, 2018 — 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Friday, February 23, 2018 — 12:00-1:00 p.m.
Tickets: February 22 | February 23
Strong Vegan Author
http://www.pleasurenotmeatingyou.com
http://www.flawlessfitness.com
http://www.evilmunkyent.com
http://www.melodyschoenfeld.blogspot.com
Egg Estate Sale
Greenhaven Pocket Estate
35 LakeShore Circle, Sacramento
Today-Sunday, 9AM-5PM
http://www.norcalestatesales.com
Gold River Distillery Tasting Room
11460 Sunrise Gold Circle, Suite C
Rancho Cordova
Office: (916)-476-3868
Part of the new Barrel District
Tattoo-A-Thon
February 24, 2018
8:00 AM-Midnight
115 Lincoln St., Roseville
http://www.wild-bills.com
Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Getting a Tattoo
https://www.mensfitness.com/styleandgrooming/5-things-know-getting-tatted
Lifeguard Training
http://www.yourcsd.com/lifeguard
916-405-5600