SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting that happened near a Sacramento school early Thursday afternoon.

The scene is near 39th and H streets.

Shooting investigation 39th st/H st: no one was injured**, suspect in custody & this is an isolated incident* media to stage for PIOs at 38/H-West side,PIOs on scene #sacpd pic.twitter.com/TBluIk4PrS — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 22, 2018

Sacramento police say no one was hurt in the shooting and the suspect is now in custody.

Police confirm that a suspect pulled a weapon from an officer and fired three shots.

Lockdown at Sacred Heart Elementary. Parents tell me suspect on run confronted police and gunshots were fired. No one hurt. pic.twitter.com/wvydq8NyFY — stevelarge (@largesteven) February 22, 2018

UPDATE: suspect who pulled officers gun and fired shots had run from hospital across street where he was involuntarily being put on a hold for mental health reasons. — stevelarge (@largesteven) February 22, 2018

The incident happened near Sacred Heart Parish School, prompting the school to go on lockdown. The lockdown has since been lifted. Due to the active investigation, parents at Sacred Heart are being asked to used the school’s J Street entrance to pick up their children.

