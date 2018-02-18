Dishin’ with Tina: Aviator’s Restaurant
6151 Freeport Blvd.
Sacramento
916.424.1728
3rd Annual Packs of Love and Compassion
Sunday, February 18th (8am-10am)
Cesar E. Chavez Plaza
910 I St, Sacramento
Sacramento River Cats — “Cat Crew” Auditions
Raley Field
400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento, CA
Sunday, February 18th (2pm-4pm)
Complete an application prior to the audition by visiting http://www.rivercats.com/catcrew, and bring a completed copy to your audition.
If you’re interested in other positions with the River Cats this season, please visit http://www.rivercats.com/jobfair to see what’s available.
Muddy Boot Wine
@MuddyBootWine
http://www.muddybootwine.com
https://www.facebook.com/MuddyBootWine/
Miner’s Leap Winery
54250 South River Road
Clarksburg
(916) 882-1000
Fridays – Noon to 7pm
Saturdays – Noon to 6pm
Sundays – Noon to 6pm
http://www.minersleap.com/index.html
Bogle Vineyards
37783 County Road 144, Clarksburg, California
@boglevineyards
Tasting Room Hours
Weekends: 11AM – 5PM
Monday – Friday: 10AM – 5PM
http://www.boglewinery.com/
https://www.facebook.com/boglevineyards/
Old Sugar Mill
35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg, California
@oldsugarmillweddings
The Three Wine Company
35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg, California
Thursday & Friday 12pm-5pm
Saturday & Sunday 11am-5pm
threewinecompany.com
Wine 101 Series
February 25, 2018
“Oak Influence in Wine”
http://oldsugarmill.com/
Dance Battle Exhibition
Elevate Dance Company
7147 Pacific Ave. Stockton
Today @ 3pm
http://www.elevatedancecompany.com/
Isleton Spam Festival
Peter’s Steakhouse, 203 Second St., Isleton
Free to get in; $5 per person to sample SPAM dishes
http://www.cityofisleton.com/isleton-spam-fest.html
Single But Dating
http://drnikki.com.au/books/
The Best In The West Barber Battle
Federico Beauty Institute
1515 Sports Dr, Sacramento
Sunday, February 18th at 12pm
National Drink Wine Day
BevMo! Folsom
2595 Iron Point Rd
Folsom