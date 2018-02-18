Dishin’ with Tina: Aviator’s Restaurant
6151 Freeport Blvd.
Sacramento
916.424.1728

3rd Annual Packs of Love and Compassion
Sunday, February 18th (8am-10am)
Cesar E. Chavez Plaza
910 I St, Sacramento

Sacramento River Cats — “Cat Crew” Auditions
Raley Field
400 Ballpark Dr, West Sacramento, CA
Sunday, February 18th (2pm-4pm)

Complete an application prior to the audition by visiting http://www.rivercats.com/catcrew, and bring a completed copy to your audition.
If you’re interested in other positions with the River Cats this season, please visit http://www.rivercats.com/jobfair to see what’s available.

Muddy Boot Wine
@MuddyBootWine
http://www.muddybootwine.com
https://www.facebook.com/MuddyBootWine/

Miner’s Leap Winery
54250 South River Road
Clarksburg
(916) 882-1000

Fridays – Noon to 7pm
Saturdays – Noon to 6pm
Sundays – Noon to 6pm
http://www.minersleap.com/index.html

Bogle Vineyards
37783 County Road 144, Clarksburg, California
@boglevineyards

Tasting Room Hours
Weekends: 11AM – 5PM
Monday – Friday: 10AM – 5PM

http://www.boglewinery.com/
https://www.facebook.com/boglevineyards/

Old Sugar Mill
35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg, California
@oldsugarmillweddings

The Three Wine Company
35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg, California
Thursday & Friday 12pm-5pm
Saturday & Sunday 11am-5pm
threewinecompany.com

Wine 101 Series
February 25, 2018
“Oak Influence in Wine”
http://oldsugarmill.com/

Dance Battle Exhibition
Elevate Dance Company
7147 Pacific Ave. Stockton
Today @ 3pm
http://www.elevatedancecompany.com/

Isleton Spam Festival
Peter’s Steakhouse, 203 Second St., Isleton
Free to get in; $5 per person to sample SPAM dishes
http://www.cityofisleton.com/isleton-spam-fest.html

Single But Dating
http://drnikki.com.au/books/

The Best In The West Barber Battle
Federico Beauty Institute
1515 Sports Dr, Sacramento
Sunday, February 18th at 12pm

National Drink Wine Day
BevMo! Folsom
2595 Iron Point Rd
Folsom

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live