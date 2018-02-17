DANCE JAM for the families and children of St. Jude

Life Time Athletic

110 Serpa Way, Folsom, CA

Saturday, February 17th (10am-11:30am)

Cost: $20 at the door with 100% of the proceeds going to St. Jude for the DANCERS team

https://www.stjude.org/

https://www.lifetime.life/life-time-locations/ca-folsom.html

BIG Build Bonanza

3615 Auburn Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95821

February 17, 18 & 19 | 11am – 4pm

https://www.facebook.com/PowerhouseScienceCenter/

Second Land Based State Youth Archery Tournament

Sierra College Gymnasium

5100 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin

Saturday, February 17th @ 10am

No fee for spectators

https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Learning/CALNASP/Tournaments

http://www.playplacer.com/uploads/document/document/259/CalNASP_Archery_Tournament_2018_Press_Release.pdf

Hawk Institute

4625 44th St, Sacramento, California 95820

Saturday, February 17th (9:30am-1:30pm)

http://www.hawki5.org

https://www.facebook.com/Hawki5org

Sacramento Autorama

Today-Sunday

Cal Expo

Adult admission will be $20 each day, children ages 6-12 are $10 each day and ages five and under are free. Parking will be $10 and located at the Main Gate and East Gate off of Exposition Blvd.

http://www.rodshows.com/sa/index.html

African Marketplace

1st and 3rd Saturday of each month

12:00 am to 6:00 pm.

2251 Florin Rd

Sacramento

https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoAMP/

Black History Month FREE Family Festival

216 O St, Sacramento, CA

Sunday, February 18th (10am-5pm)

FREE

https://www.crockerart.org/event/1543/2018-02-18

Fiesta de Vino

Feb 24 6:30-9:30

California Automobile Museum

Proceeds benefit Food Literacy Center & Point West Rotary Club Foundation.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/festa-di-vino-2018-tickets-39229394174

“Halfway Between Here and There”

Mira Loma Black Box Theatre

March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17

Tickets $10, Students $7

http://www.blackboxtickets.com/

Sacramento Fashion Week

February 18th – 24th, 2018

http://www.sacfashionweek.com/

https://www.facebook.com/sacfashionweek