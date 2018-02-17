DANCE JAM for the families and children of St. Jude
Life Time Athletic
110 Serpa Way, Folsom, CA
Saturday, February 17th (10am-11:30am)
Cost: $20 at the door with 100% of the proceeds going to St. Jude for the DANCERS team
https://www.stjude.org/
https://www.lifetime.life/life-time-locations/ca-folsom.html
BIG Build Bonanza
3615 Auburn Boulevard Sacramento, CA 95821
February 17, 18 & 19 | 11am – 4pm
https://www.facebook.com/PowerhouseScienceCenter/
Second Land Based State Youth Archery Tournament
Sierra College Gymnasium
5100 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin
Saturday, February 17th @ 10am
No fee for spectators
https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Learning/CALNASP/Tournaments
http://www.playplacer.com/uploads/document/document/259/CalNASP_Archery_Tournament_2018_Press_Release.pdf
Hawk Institute
4625 44th St, Sacramento, California 95820
Saturday, February 17th (9:30am-1:30pm)
http://www.hawki5.org
https://www.facebook.com/Hawki5org
Sacramento Autorama
Today-Sunday
Cal Expo
Adult admission will be $20 each day, children ages 6-12 are $10 each day and ages five and under are free. Parking will be $10 and located at the Main Gate and East Gate off of Exposition Blvd.
http://www.rodshows.com/sa/index.html
African Marketplace
1st and 3rd Saturday of each month
12:00 am to 6:00 pm.
2251 Florin Rd
Sacramento
https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoAMP/
Black History Month FREE Family Festival
216 O St, Sacramento, CA
Sunday, February 18th (10am-5pm)
FREE
https://www.crockerart.org/event/1543/2018-02-18
Fiesta de Vino
Feb 24 6:30-9:30
California Automobile Museum
Proceeds benefit Food Literacy Center & Point West Rotary Club Foundation.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/festa-di-vino-2018-tickets-39229394174
“Halfway Between Here and There”
Mira Loma Black Box Theatre
March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17
Tickets $10, Students $7
http://www.blackboxtickets.com/
Sacramento Fashion Week
February 18th – 24th, 2018
http://www.sacfashionweek.com/
https://www.facebook.com/sacfashionweek