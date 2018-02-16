SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man has been convicted of multiple child sex charges in a Sacrament County court.

Victor Miroshnichenko was convicted by a jury Friday of two counts of sex act with a child under 10 years old and eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, according to a statement from the Sacrament County District Attorney’s Office.

When the female victim, a relative of Miroshnichenko, turned 10, he sexually assaulted the victim over a two-year period. In 2016, the victim’s mother found the victim hiding in a bathroom after Miroshnichenko had just come out of the bathroom.

Miroshnichenko faces 52 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for March 16.