RunLites Viewer Discount

GDAY25 at checkout for a 25% discount

http://www.gorunlites.com

Amgen Tour of California Stage 5 Presented By Visit California

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Stockton To Elk Grove

109.4 Miles / 176 Kilometers

Expected Outcome: Field Sprint

Amgen Tour of California Stage 6 Presented By Visit California

Friday, May 18, 2018

Folsom To South Lake Tahoe

122 Miles / 196.5 Kilometers

Expected Outcome: Mass Sprint Of 10-15 Riders

Amgen Tour of California Stage 7 Presented By Amgen’s Breakaway From Heart Disease

Saturday, May 19, 2018

Sacramento

90.7 Miles / 146 Kilometers

Expected Outcome: Field Sprint

http://www.amgen.com

Garden of the Gods Estate Sale

Today-Sunday

9am-5pm

1846 Neptune Way, Sacramento

(916) 482-7888

http://www.norcalestatesales.com

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

Up Your Smoothie Game

http://www.humboldtcreamery.com

Good Day Sacramento Healthy Smoothies

Tropical Treat

½ cup cottage cheese

½ banana

½ cup almond milk

1 cup frozen peaches

1 cup frozen pineapple

Kale and Citrus

1 navel orange, peeled

½ banana

1 cup spinach

¼ cup coconut water, adjusted as desired

1 tablespoon hemp seeds

Ice

Green Monster

1 banana

1 cup spinach

1 TBS flaxseed

½ cup cottage cheese

2 TBS milk

Protein Packed

½ cup milk (4 grams)

2 TBS peanut butter (8 grams)

1 banana (1.2 grams)

¼ cup old fashioned oats (2.7 grams)

Detox Master

1 cup green tea, chilled

1 cup cilantro

1 cup baby kale

1 cup cucumber

1 cup pineapple

1 lemon, juice

1 TBS fresh ginger, grated

½ avocado

Miranda Lambert Donations

http://www.happytails.org/

http://campaign.r20.constantcontact.com/render?m=1103024749467&ca=3030819d-5c07-4aaf-a684-d372e9d9b60b

Dixon Fair Grounds

Cornhole Tournament

Sat 11 AM · Dixon May Fair · Dixon

http://calcornhole.com/

Best Bagger Warm-Up

https://www.nuggetmarket.com/

Battle of the Badges

https://www.redcrossblood.org/rcbmobile/drive/chooseDonationTime.jsp

Meet Author Christina Julian

“Love & Fifty” author signing event

February 9

6-9PM

Embassy Suites Sacramento Riverfront

http://www.christinajulian.com

Dadbod Apparel

Instagram is: @dadbod_apparel

Facebook: DadBod Apparel

http://www.dadbodapparel.com

Manly Minute: 4 Reasons for Muscle Loss

https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/4-reasons-for-muscle-loss/slide/1