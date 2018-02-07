Singing Telegrams
209-898-8550
billboardbear209@yahoo.com
Mom & Pop Florists
Madison Avenue Florist
4900 Madison Avenue
Sacramento
916-348-0777
877-348-0777 toll free
http://www.madisonavenueflorist.net
Lady Bird Walking Tours
Tours Start Again Feb. 11
9 am Running Tour
1 pm Walking Tour
http://www.sacrunningtours.com/ladybirdtours/
Sharif Jewelers
Locations in Sacramento and Folsom.
http://www.sharifjewelers.com/
Celebrity Big Brother Three-Night Premiere
Kicks off tonight at 7 p.m.
Also Thursday 2/8 at 7 p.m. and Friday 2/9 at 7 p.m.
On CBS13
St. Francis Winter Sports
http://www.stfrancishs.org/
Valentine’s Day Treats
Firestone Public House
1132 16th St.
Sacramento
916.446.0888
http://www.firestonepublichouse.com/
Brazilian Festival
Cultural Arts Carnaval 2018
Clara Studios
2420 N. Street
Sacramento
5PM-11PM FREE
http://www.braziliancentersac.org/carnaval-page.html
Sheldon High School Dance
Universal Rhythm 20th Annual Mainstage Production
February 7th at 6:00 pm, February 8 & 9 at 7:00 pm
Tickets for the show are $8 pre-sale or $10 at the door
Contact information for tickets: Debi Roberts; 916-717-3892 or droberaa@egusd.net.
On Facebook: Universal Rhythm Dance Company
Front Street Animal Shelter Super Special For Good Day Viewers
Open Wednesday-Sunday
10am – 4pm
2127 Front Street
Sacramento
(916) 808-PETS
http://www.frontstreetshelter.org
https://www.instagram.com/adoptshelteranimals/?hl=en
@frontstreetlife
Manly Minute: 5 Reasons Girls Should Play Sports
http://healthysoccerkids.org/2018/01/05/5-reasons-why-girls-should-play-sports/