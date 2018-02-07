Singing Telegrams

209-898-8550

billboardbear209@yahoo.com

Mom & Pop Florists

Madison Avenue Florist

4900 Madison Avenue

Sacramento

916-348-0777

877-348-0777 toll free

http://www.madisonavenueflorist.net

Lady Bird Walking Tours

Tours Start Again Feb. 11

9 am Running Tour

1 pm Walking Tour

http://www.sacrunningtours.com/ladybirdtours/

Sharif Jewelers

Locations in Sacramento and Folsom.

http://www.sharifjewelers.com/

Celebrity Big Brother Three-Night Premiere

Kicks off tonight at 7 p.m.

Also Thursday 2/8 at 7 p.m. and Friday 2/9 at 7 p.m.

On CBS13

St. Francis Winter Sports

http://www.stfrancishs.org/

Valentine’s Day Treats

Firestone Public House

1132 16th St.

Sacramento

916.446.0888

http://www.firestonepublichouse.com/

Brazilian Festival

Cultural Arts Carnaval 2018

Clara Studios

2420 N. Street

Sacramento

5PM-11PM FREE

http://www.braziliancentersac.org/carnaval-page.html

Sheldon High School Dance

Universal Rhythm 20th Annual Mainstage Production

February 7th at 6:00 pm, February 8 & 9 at 7:00 pm

Tickets for the show are $8 pre-sale or $10 at the door

Contact information for tickets: Debi Roberts; 916-717-3892 or droberaa@egusd.net.

On Facebook: Universal Rhythm Dance Company

Front Street Animal Shelter Super Special For Good Day Viewers

Open Wednesday-Sunday

10am – 4pm

2127 Front Street

Sacramento

(916) 808-PETS

http://www.frontstreetshelter.org

https://www.instagram.com/adoptshelteranimals/?hl=en

@frontstreetlife

Manly Minute: 5 Reasons Girls Should Play Sports

http://healthysoccerkids.org/2018/01/05/5-reasons-why-girls-should-play-sports/