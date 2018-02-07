TORRANCE (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested two men and a woman suspected in a drive-by paintball gun attack in Torrance that left one man in danger of losing his vision in his right eye.

The Daily Breeze reports two 20-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman were arrested Tuesday.

Torrance police Sgt. Ronald Harris says detectives recovered several paint balls and a paint gun.

According to police, 65-year-old Michael Fejes was struck in the right eye with a projectile filled with paint on Sunday.

Fejes’ son says it’s unclear if his father’s vision can be saved since he had previously suffered a detached retina.

Harris says there were two other victims in the attack, including one who suffered a minor injury.

The motive for the attack is unknown.

