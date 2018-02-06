SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Warm weather in the Sacramento region has brought the mosquitoes out in force. The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control says it’s getting more calls earlier this year.

Playtime at the park for many is being interrupted by the persistent pests.

“You can’t really see it, but I can feel it,” said one child playing at Regency Park in Natomas.

“Too much mosquito. It’s bad,” said another woman walking nearby.

“They’re hungry, and they’re biting,” explained Luz Maria Robles with the Sacramento–Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control.

“They think that it’s spring, so they’re coming out in higher numbers,” Robles continued.

Robles says her office is receiving more calls for service earlier this year.

They’re treating the surrounding rice farms, which is where this particular species of mosquito typically lives.

“These are aggressive day-biting mosquitoes,” said Robles.

Vector control is also in the neighborhoods treating homes and parks where the nuisance bugs are tormenting people.

“They get you whether your skin is exposed or not exposed,” said Monica Long, “You just sit out at the park, and they go right through your pant.”

Long says she was overwhelmed with mosquitoes this weekend.

“The mosquitoes were coming indoors and attacking our guests,” said Long.

She is trying everything, from long sleeves and pants to essential oils, to keep the mosquitoes away.

“I used lavender lotion. I put lavender essential oil around the kids. It seems to be working well,” said Long.

There is a bit of good news. This particular species of mosquito does not carry the West Nile Virus.

Robles says they’re likely to die off or go back to hibernation when the temperatures cool off.