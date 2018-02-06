VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Police hope a reward will help lead to the arrest of the person or persons who threw a Vacaville puppy from their vehicle onto I-80, killing the dog.

Vacaville police say on February 1, 18-month old “Rex” was thrown out of a blue Toyota Prius along Eastbound I-80 Thursday night near Davis. The puppy’s back legs were bound. But before nearby motorists could help, Rex was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the suspect or suspects involved, according to a statement from PETA.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Vacaville Police Department Officer Josue Cuevas at 707-449-5200 and reference Vacaville PD case number 18-01071.