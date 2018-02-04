A Southwest Airlines passenger jet makes its final approach to Tampa International Airport May 23, 2008, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Southwest Airlines Flight 1987 to Long Beach made an emergency landing at Sacramento International Airport at approximately 6:30 on Sunday evening after the flight crew reported a bird strike after takeoff.

The flight left Sacramento International just after 6:10 P.M. The Boeing 737 was met on the ground by emergency crews on alert.

According to a statement from Southwest Airlines, the aircraft landed safely with 113 passengers and 5 crew members. No injuries were reported.

The airline said that the aircraft is out of service for inspection and that all the passengers would be accommodated on another aircraft to Long Beach.