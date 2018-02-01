Gurdeep Sidhu (Credit: Sacramento PD)

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The suspected hit-and-run driver that left a 71-year-old woman and a 6-year-old boy fighting for their lives has been identified as 22-year-old Gurdeep Sidhu of West Sacramento.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on Freeport Boulevard near Fruitridge and Irwin Way in South Sacramento, say police. The victims were rushed to UC Davis Medical Center where they remain in critical condition.

Sidhu later voluntarily surrendered to police.

South Sacramento resident Bernard Perez says he heard the commotion outside his home and ran out, anxious about what he’d see.

“I came out my door and saw two people on the ground—a young boy and his mother or someone related to him,” he said.

Sacramento police say the elderly woman and young child were apparently crossing Freeport Boulevard near Oregon Drive when they were hit by a driver traveling northbound, who did not stop.

People who live in the area say there used to be a painted crosswalk in the very location where belongings of the victims from clothes to shoes were scattered on the ground.

Police say it’s unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved. The suspect has been arrested on felony hit and run charges.