Fishing in the City
Florin Creek Recreation Center
7460 Persimmon Ave, Sacramento, California 95823
Saturday at 8:15 AM – 11 AM
https://www.facebook.com/events/1900059816924200/
25th PBR: Unleash the Beast
PBR Sacramento
Golden 1 Center
547 L Street, Sacramento, CA
January 27th @ 6:45pm
January 28th @ 1:45pm
https://www.facebook.com/pbr/
Teacher Supply Kit Distribution
Sacramento County Office of Education
10474 Mather Blvd., Mather, CA 95655
January 27th (8:00am-9:30am)
http://weloveourteachers.org
SacTown VegFest
Sacramento High School
2315 34th Street, Sacramento, CA 95817
Saturday, January 27th (10am – 4:00pm)
FREE Entry
Presentation Schedule:
-10:15am: Food for Thought Campaign
-11:15am: Brain Health and Nutrition: Use Your Fork to Protect Your Brain
-12:15pm: How a Whole-Food, Plant-Based Diet Changed My Life
-1:15pm: Ditching Dairy, Finding Freedom
-2:15pm: Mindfulness for the Veg-Minded
http://sactownvegfest.org/
https://www.facebook.com/SacTownVegFest/
University Village/Zocalo Grand Opening
Celebration begins at 3:30 and will be continuing on thru the night at Zócalo.
@zocalorestaurant @uvsacramento
Zocalo
446 Howe Ave, Sacramento
Sunday – Monday: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm
Tuesday – Thursday: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Friday – Saturday: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm (Bar Open Late)
http://theuv.com/dining/
Polar Plunge “Freezin For A Reason”
4000 Fruitridge Rd., Sacramento
$20 Donation
Registration at 8am
Polar Plunge at 9am
https://www.facebook.com/PolarPlungeForNick/
https://www.facebook.com/events/382447172190654
44th Annual Pigbowl
Guns & Hoses Charity Football Game
CSUS – 6000 J. Street – Sacramento
Saturday, January 27th
Gates Open 11am – Kickoff at 1pm
General Admission $10
https://www.facebook.com/sacpigbowl/
60th Annual Grammy Awards
January 28, 2018, 4:30 pm
On CBS
Host: James Corden
https://www.grammy.com/
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/music/2018/01/25/grammy-awards-2018-predictions-who-should-win-and-who-win/1054015001/
Tax Help Day
Saturday, February 3 at 9:00am-12:00pm
Maidu Community Center
1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville
FREE
All About Hope
P.O. Box 266, Roseville
(916) 475-9163
https://www.allabouthope.net/
Super Bowl Party Wine Pairings
Laura Burgess
http://www.daretopair.wine
@Laurauncorked
Tap Into A Cold One
Palladio Folsom
January 27th at 4pm
Tickets available at TapFolsom.com and on site for $40.
#FBW2018
http://folsombeerweek.com