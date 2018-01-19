Women’s March Sign Making Breakfast

Verge Center for the Arts

625 S St, Sacramento, California 95811

Saturday, January 20th (8am-10am

https://www.facebook.com/events/364466857359262/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/VergeArt/about/?ref=page_internal

Women’s March

Southside Park to the Capitol

10 am to 3 pm

http://www.womensmarchsac.com

Lady Eagle Wrestling Invitational

Del Oro High School

3301 Taylor Road, Loomis, California 95650

(916) 208-2080

Weigh-ins at 7am

Tournament Starts at 9am

https://www.ladyeaglewrestling.com/contact

CFA Allbreed Cat Show

Gold Country Fairgrounds

1273 High Street, Auburn, CA

January 20, 2018 (9am-5pm)

TK/Kindergarten RUSD ROCKS Event

FREE FAMILY FUN

Today 9am to 1pm

Rocklin High School Cafeteria

http://www.rocklinusd.org

Hands On History: Catch Gold Fever

Sutter’s Fort

2701 L St, Sacramento, CA

“Hands on History: Catch Gold Fever”

January 20th (10am-5pm)

Folsom Prison, Garden

http://www.insightgardenprogram.org

Evan’s Kitchen: Brunch

Evan’s Kitchen & Catering

Now Serving Breakfast, ALL DAY

855 57th St., Sacramento

(916) 452-3896

https://www.chefevan.com/

http://facebook.com/Evan’sKitchenAndCatering

Generations Family Business Conference

Sacramento Convention Center

1400 J St, Sacramento

January 29-30, 2018

Lundberg Family Farms

5311 Midway, Richvale, CA

http://www.lundberg.com

http://www.capfamilybus.org

Fresh Eggs Daily

http://www.fresheggsdaily.com/

Reset Health

305 Wool St in Folsom

(916) 760-7191

https://resethealth.org

River Cats Host 2018 Job Fair

400 Open Positions

400 Ballpark Drive, West Sacramento

Saturday, January 20th (1pm-4pm)

Jimboy’s Tacos

National Cheese Lover’s Day

Saturday, January 20th

Queso for only $1 with purchase (minimum $5)

http://www.jimboystacos.com

Corti Brothers

5810 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA

(916) 736-3800

Wheelers for the Wounded Fundraiser

Benefit for Kevin Carey

Georgetown Hotel

January 20th (4:30pm-8:30pm)

Dinner Tickets $20 per person

Calendar Signing

Poor Red’s Bar-B-Q

6221 Pleasant Valley Rd, El Dorado, CA

Tuesday, January 30th (5pm-9pm)

15% of Food & Beverage Sales Go Towards Efforts