Women’s March Sign Making Breakfast
Verge Center for the Arts
625 S St, Sacramento, California 95811
Saturday, January 20th (8am-10am
https://www.facebook.com/events/364466857359262/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/VergeArt/about/?ref=page_internal
Women’s March
Southside Park to the Capitol
10 am to 3 pm
http://www.womensmarchsac.com
Lady Eagle Wrestling Invitational
Del Oro High School
3301 Taylor Road, Loomis, California 95650
(916) 208-2080
Weigh-ins at 7am
Tournament Starts at 9am
https://www.ladyeaglewrestling.com/contact
CFA Allbreed Cat Show
Gold Country Fairgrounds
1273 High Street, Auburn, CA
January 20, 2018 (9am-5pm)
TK/Kindergarten RUSD ROCKS Event
FREE FAMILY FUN
Today 9am to 1pm
Rocklin High School Cafeteria
http://www.rocklinusd.org
Hands On History: Catch Gold Fever
Sutter’s Fort
2701 L St, Sacramento, CA
“Hands on History: Catch Gold Fever”
January 20th (10am-5pm)
Folsom Prison, Garden
http://www.insightgardenprogram.org
Evan’s Kitchen: Brunch
Evan’s Kitchen & Catering
Now Serving Breakfast, ALL DAY
855 57th St., Sacramento
(916) 452-3896
https://www.chefevan.com/
http://facebook.com/Evan’sKitchenAndCatering
Generations Family Business Conference
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J St, Sacramento
January 29-30, 2018
Lundberg Family Farms
5311 Midway, Richvale, CA
http://www.lundberg.com
http://www.capfamilybus.org
Fresh Eggs Daily
http://www.fresheggsdaily.com/
Reset Health
305 Wool St in Folsom
(916) 760-7191
https://resethealth.org
River Cats Host 2018 Job Fair
400 Open Positions
400 Ballpark Drive, West Sacramento
Saturday, January 20th (1pm-4pm)
Jimboy’s Tacos
National Cheese Lover’s Day
Saturday, January 20th
Queso for only $1 with purchase (minimum $5)
http://www.jimboystacos.com
National Cheese Lover’s Day
Corti Brothers
5810 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA
(916) 736-3800
Wheelers for the Wounded Fundraiser
Benefit for Kevin Carey
Georgetown Hotel
January 20th (4:30pm-8:30pm)
Dinner Tickets $20 per person
Calendar Signing
Poor Red’s Bar-B-Q
6221 Pleasant Valley Rd, El Dorado, CA
Tuesday, January 30th (5pm-9pm)
15% of Food & Beverage Sales Go Towards Efforts