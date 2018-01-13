Lady Legendz Softball Foundation (LLSF)
@LadyLegendzSoftball
https://www.facebook.com/LadyLegendzSoftball/
https://www.ladylegendz.com/
Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven Library
7335 Gloria Drive, Sacramento
Saturday, January 13th (9:30am-12:30pm)
FREE
https://www.womensmarchsac.com/peacekeeper-training
WeJam Sacramento
Courtyard by Marriott Cal Expo
1782 Tribute Rd, Sacramento
Meet & Greet 9:30am-10am
Hip Hop 10am-10:45am
https://www.facebook.com/events/318023775334119/
SACFW 2018 Model Casting
Arden Fair Mall in Center Court
1689 Arden Way, Sacramento
Saturday, January 13, 2018 (11am-3pm)
Sunday, January 14, 2018 (11am-3pm)
Sacramento Fashion Week 2018
February 18th through February 25, 2018
https://www.facebook.com/pg/sacfashionweek/about/?ref=page_internal
https://www.facebook.com/events/533533780353125/?event_time_id=533533783686458
It’s Hip To Be Snipped
Free Cat Neutering
Appointments ONLY
CALL 916.687.3042 for Info
@ElkGroveAnimalServices
https://www.facebook.com/events/1526942744054071/
https://www.facebook.com/ElkGroveAnimalServices/
The DoCo Häagen-Dazs
615 David J. Stern Walk, Suite 110
Open Daily 10am-9pm
NERF ENERGY Game Kits
YMCA of Superior California
2021 W Street, Sacramento, CA 95818
Saturday, January 13th (10:30am-11:00am)
The Wing Zone, Playoffs
For ordering ahead: (209) 952-9464
Hours: 11am-11pm
Address: 7910 Lower Sacramento Rd, Ste A, Stockton
http://wingzone.com/
Inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 5K & 10K Run/Walk
El Dorado Avenue & 2 East Oak Street, Stockton
Race Day Schedule:
7:30 a.m. – Check-in and race day registration opens
8:30 a.m. – Pre-race announcements start
9:00 a.m. – Both 5K Run/Walk & 10K Run start
This event will take place rain or shine!
Adults 18 & Over – $50
Youth 17 & Under – $25
NAACP member 18 & Over $45.
Fees include a custom t-shirt, finisher medal, pre-race refreshments and post-race box lunch for all participants. NO RACE DAY FEE INCREASE!
http://www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=9873
Rose Pruning Demonstration
University Park World Peace Rose Garden
599 E. Magnolia Street, Stockton, CA 95203
Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., rain or shine
FREE
Cosie Con
The NorCal Cosies and Cosie Con
Saturday, January 13th
Cosie Con FREE 10-4pm
NorCal Cosies Cosplay Award Show $10 (6pm-9pm)
The West Side Theatre
1331 Main Street, Newman
https://www.norcalcosies.com/
Halloween & Christmas Buying
https://williamglen.com
Snowflake Ball, Human Trafficking
http://blueheartinternational.org/snowflake-ball/
Bonnie from Triad
Triad Plus
8801 Washington Blvd.
Roseville
(916) 788-4350
http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/
Unconditionally
Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iTunes, Powells, etc.
$9.99 e-book/$16.99 trade paperback
ShowCaliforniaBaseball
Thunder Valley Casino Resort
1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln, CA 95648
Saturday, January 20th (6pm-10pm)
Tickets: Individual Tickets $50-Tables of 10 – $425
http://www.showcaliforniabaseball.com
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-show-california-baseball-fundraiser-dinner-guest-speaker-eric-thomas-and-host-comedian-daniel-tickets-41284568255
Vacaville Restaurant Week
Today through Jan. 21
https://www.visitvacaville.com/vacaville-restaurant-week/#/gallery/recent
Baby Items
Sister Chic Tushy Tote
$14.99
http://www.sisterchicllc.com
Sister Chic Binki Band
$5.99
http://www.sisterchicllc.com
Dropper Stopper
$5.99
https://www.sisterchicllc.com/
Tumzee
$44.99
http://www.tumzee.com
Clear Ear
$49.99
http://www.clearearin.com
Baby Shusher
$34.99
http://www.babyshusher.com
CLEARinse
$49.99
http://www.clearmynose.com
Marcus & Marcus organic rattle
$13.99
https://www.amazon.com/Marcus-Certified-Organic-Rattle-Willo/dp/B06XC796FG
Lassig Baby bib
$12.50
http://www.lassigusa.com
Bapron
$19.95
http://www.bapronbaby.com
Milkies Milk Saver
$27.95
http://www.mymilkies.com/milksaver
Drink or snack in the box
http://drinkinthebox.com/
Soapsox
$9.99
https://soapsoxkids.com/