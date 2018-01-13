Lady Legendz Softball Foundation (LLSF)

@LadyLegendzSoftball

https://www.facebook.com/LadyLegendzSoftball/

https://www.ladylegendz.com/

Robbie Waters Pocket-Greenhaven Library

7335 Gloria Drive, Sacramento

Saturday, January 13th (9:30am-12:30pm)

FREE

https://www.womensmarchsac.com/peacekeeper-training

WeJam Sacramento

Courtyard by Marriott Cal Expo

1782 Tribute Rd, Sacramento

Meet & Greet 9:30am-10am

Hip Hop 10am-10:45am

https://www.facebook.com/events/318023775334119/

SACFW 2018 Model Casting

Arden Fair Mall in Center Court

1689 Arden Way, Sacramento

Saturday, January 13, 2018 (11am-3pm)

Sunday, January 14, 2018 (11am-3pm)

Sacramento Fashion Week 2018

February 18th through February 25, 2018

https://www.facebook.com/pg/sacfashionweek/about/?ref=page_internal

https://www.facebook.com/events/533533780353125/?event_time_id=533533783686458

It’s Hip To Be Snipped

Free Cat Neutering

Appointments ONLY

CALL 916.687.3042 for Info

@ElkGroveAnimalServices

https://www.facebook.com/events/1526942744054071/

https://www.facebook.com/ElkGroveAnimalServices/

The DoCo Häagen-Dazs

615 David J. Stern Walk, Suite 110

Open Daily 10am-9pm

NERF ENERGY Game Kits

YMCA of Superior California

2021 W Street, Sacramento, CA 95818

Saturday, January 13th (10:30am-11:00am)

The Wing Zone, Playoffs

For ordering ahead: (209) 952-9464

Hours: 11am-11pm

Address: 7910 Lower Sacramento Rd, Ste A, Stockton

http://wingzone.com/

Inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 5K & 10K Run/Walk

El Dorado Avenue & 2 East Oak Street, Stockton

Race Day Schedule:

7:30 a.m. – Check-in and race day registration opens

8:30 a.m. – Pre-race announcements start

9:00 a.m. – Both 5K Run/Walk & 10K Run start

This event will take place rain or shine!

Adults 18 & Over – $50

Youth 17 & Under – $25

NAACP member 18 & Over $45.

Fees include a custom t-shirt, finisher medal, pre-race refreshments and post-race box lunch for all participants. NO RACE DAY FEE INCREASE!

http://www.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=9873

Rose Pruning Demonstration

University Park World Peace Rose Garden

599 E. Magnolia Street, Stockton, CA 95203

Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., rain or shine

FREE

Cosie Con

The NorCal Cosies and Cosie Con

Saturday, January 13th

Cosie Con FREE 10-4pm

NorCal Cosies Cosplay Award Show $10 (6pm-9pm)

The West Side Theatre

1331 Main Street, Newman

https://www.norcalcosies.com/

Halloween & Christmas Buying

https://williamglen.com

Snowflake Ball, Human Trafficking

http://blueheartinternational.org/snowflake-ball/

Bonnie from Triad

Triad Plus

8801 Washington Blvd.

Roseville

(916) 788-4350

http://www.triadplushomefashions.com/

Unconditionally

Amazon, Barnes & Noble, iTunes, Powells, etc.

$9.99 e-book/$16.99 trade paperback

ShowCaliforniaBaseball

Thunder Valley Casino Resort

1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln, CA 95648

Saturday, January 20th (6pm-10pm)

Tickets: Individual Tickets $50-Tables of 10 – $425

http://www.showcaliforniabaseball.com

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-show-california-baseball-fundraiser-dinner-guest-speaker-eric-thomas-and-host-comedian-daniel-tickets-41284568255

Vacaville Restaurant Week

Today through Jan. 21

https://www.visitvacaville.com/vacaville-restaurant-week/#/gallery/recent

Baby Items

Sister Chic Tushy Tote

$14.99

http://www.sisterchicllc.com

Sister Chic Binki Band

$5.99

http://www.sisterchicllc.com

Dropper Stopper

$5.99

https://www.sisterchicllc.com/

Tumzee

$44.99

http://www.tumzee.com

Clear Ear

$49.99

http://www.clearearin.com

Baby Shusher

$34.99

http://www.babyshusher.com

CLEARinse

$49.99

http://www.clearmynose.com

Marcus & Marcus organic rattle

$13.99

https://www.amazon.com/Marcus-Certified-Organic-Rattle-Willo/dp/B06XC796FG

Lassig Baby bib

$12.50

http://www.lassigusa.com

Bapron

$19.95

http://www.bapronbaby.com

Milkies Milk Saver

$27.95

http://www.mymilkies.com/milksaver

Drink or snack in the box

http://drinkinthebox.com/

Soapsox

$9.99

https://soapsoxkids.com/