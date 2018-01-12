CERES (CBS13) – Officers in Ceres have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed his own mother after an argument.

The incident happened Thursday night at a home along 1300 block of River Valley Circle in the city of Ceres.

Officers responded to the scene a little before 10 p.m. to investigate, and found a 68-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Investigators believe the woman’s son, 28-year-old Matthew Nicholson, was in his bedroom playing video games and apparently got upset and started yelling. The mother went up to check on him, but an argument between the two soon followed.

Nicholson allegedly broke the headset to his game, blamed his mom and threatened to kill her and his father.

At some point, Nicholson got a handgun and shot two rounds into the wall then another shot at his mother, investigators say.

Nicholson’s father was able to wrestle the gun away, police say. Nicholson then drove off to a relative’s house in Riverbank. He was later taken into custody there without incident.

Ceres police took Nicholas to the police department for questioning then later booked him into the Stanislaus County Jail where he’s being held without bail. He’s facing charges of homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Bryan Ferreira at 209-538-5616.