Golden Globes Wrap
Entertainment Tonight
Weekdays
6:30pm
On CBS13
Beginning Salsa Classes
Tonight
6:15pm
Alegria Ballroom Dance Academy
Turlock
http://www.alegriaballroomdance.com/
Natural Insomnia Cures
– Add exercise and meditation to your day
– Avoid cell phones and electronic devices before you sleep
– The proper mattress
– Good sleep hygiene
– Natural sleep aids
https://www.nectarsleep.com/
Folsom Robokids
@FolsomCordova on Facebook and Twitter
http://www.folsomtelegraph.com/article/11/06/17/folsom-robotic-team-creates-water-pumping-system#.WgSPsHr0oT4.email
Phoenix Film for Fire Victims
Donate to help the Luboff Family rebuild – http://gofundme.com/rebuild-after-wildfire-claims-home
Donate to help all those who lost their home in Ojai – http://ojaistrongcom.wordpress.com/2017/12/11/people-who-lost-homes/
Donate to Direct Relief, a nonprofit that is donating 100% of designated funds to victims of the wildfires – http://secure.directrelief.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2924&mfc_pref=T&2924.donation=form1
Donate to any of the verified GoFundMe Campaigns set up by the dozens of families who lost their homes to the fires – http://gofundme.com/cause/southern-ca-fire-relief/
Donate to help Crow and Clara rebuild their tiny home. Unlike traditional houses, they were unable to have homeowners insurance and will need to rebuild from nothing – http://gofundme.com/tiny-house-lost-in-the-thomas-fire
Donate to the Thomas Fire Fund by United Way of Ventura County – http://vcunitedway.org/
NobleMens Grooming
M-F 9am – 8pm
Sat 10- 6pm
2673 Geer Rd.
Turlock
Instagram & Facebook: @NobleMensGrooming
Website: http://www.noblemensgrooming.com
Manly Minute: 5 Things About Sugar Detox
https://www.askmen.com/sports/health/can-you-benefit-from-a-sugar-detox.html