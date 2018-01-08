Golden Globes Wrap

Entertainment Tonight

Weekdays

6:30pm

On CBS13

Beginning Salsa Classes

Tonight

6:15pm

Alegria Ballroom Dance Academy

Turlock

http://www.alegriaballroomdance.com/

Natural Insomnia Cures

– Add exercise and meditation to your day

– Avoid cell phones and electronic devices before you sleep

– The proper mattress

– Good sleep hygiene

– Natural sleep aids

https://www.nectarsleep.com/

Folsom Robokids

@FolsomCordova on Facebook and Twitter

http://www.folsomtelegraph.com/article/11/06/17/folsom-robotic-team-creates-water-pumping-system#.WgSPsHr0oT4.email

Phoenix Film for Fire Victims

Donate to help the Luboff Family rebuild – http://gofundme.com/rebuild-after-wildfire-claims-home

Donate to help all those who lost their home in Ojai – http://ojaistrongcom.wordpress.com/2017/12/11/people-who-lost-homes/

Donate to Direct Relief, a nonprofit that is donating 100% of designated funds to victims of the wildfires – http://secure.directrelief.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2924&mfc_pref=T&2924.donation=form1

Donate to any of the verified GoFundMe Campaigns set up by the dozens of families who lost their homes to the fires – http://gofundme.com/cause/southern-ca-fire-relief/

Donate to help Crow and Clara rebuild their tiny home. Unlike traditional houses, they were unable to have homeowners insurance and will need to rebuild from nothing – http://gofundme.com/tiny-house-lost-in-the-thomas-fire

Donate to the Thomas Fire Fund by United Way of Ventura County – http://vcunitedway.org/

NobleMens Grooming

M-F 9am – 8pm

Sat 10- 6pm

2673 Geer Rd.

Turlock

Instagram & Facebook: @NobleMensGrooming

Website: http://www.noblemensgrooming.com

Manly Minute: 5 Things About Sugar Detox

https://www.askmen.com/sports/health/can-you-benefit-from-a-sugar-detox.html