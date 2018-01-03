INTERSECTION: Kathy Dana & Donald Satterlee
Exhibition thru Jan. 25
Gallery Open Tuesday-Thursday
11:30am – 5pm
Beatnik Studios
723 S Street, Sacramento
(916) 400-4281
http://www.beatnik-studios.com/
http://www.satterleephotographs.com/
http://kathydanaart.com/
Teen Plays 40 Instruments
http://www.raquela.com
http://www.ElkGroveSings.com
Groom Your Cat Like A Pro
Mardi Gras Madness
January 5-7
Placer County Fair Grounds
Roseville
http://www.jazzycatshows.com/mardigras.htm
The International Cat Association: http://www.tica.org/en/
The Amazing Race
Premieres Tonight, Jan. 3 at 7pm on CBS13
http://www.cbs.com/shows/amazing_race/
https://alexanderrossi.com/
http://www.conordaly.net/
Punjab Tandoori Grill
1747 Live Oak Blvd.
Yuba City
530.777.3661
Fitness Resolutions
http://www.movestudio.net
Whitening Afer Wine
http://www.drbellamydmd.com/