New Year’s Pics

Show us how you rang in the New Year! Email GoodDay@kmaxtv.com.

Life Time Athletic – Roseville

1435 E Roseville Pkwy

Commitment Day Run Starts at 10am in Roseville

Got Muscle Health Club

8280 Folsom Blvd.

Sacramento

916-381-1221

http://www.got-muscle.com/

Walking Stick Club

New Year’s Eve Walk: 5k,10k

Pioneer Congregational United Church of Christ

2700 L St, Sacramento CA 95816

Monday, January 1st 9am-3pm

Registration 9am-12pm

http://www.SacramentoWalkingSticks.org