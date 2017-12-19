RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A suspect was injured Tuesday in a deputy-involved shooting in Rancho Cordova.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Micron Avenue and Bradshaw Road near a Travelodge Hotel, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Deputies received the report of someone who was intoxicated and possibly driving a box-style delivery truck. When a deputy arrived on the scene, they contacted the suspect who allegedly became hostile fought with the deputy. The two fought for some time, resulting in the deputy shooting the suspect multiple times, according to a sheriff’s department spokesperson.

The suspect then got into the truck and started driving away, but the deputy shot at the suspect’s vehicle, ultimately causing it to stop. Deputies administered first aid to the suspect who was then taken to the hospital. The condition of the suspect is unknown.

People were being urged to avoid the area because the investigation was expected to continue for several more hours.

The identity of the suspect has not been released. He’s described as Caucasian and in his 20s.