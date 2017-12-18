SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police in Sacramento are trying to locate a man who is missing and could be in danger.

Chee Moua, 56, was last seen walking away from his home in the area of 1400 69th Avenue on Wednesday (12/13). He’s described as, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with an average build, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.

Moua is reportedly recovering from a stroke and has slurred speech. He at-risk because he doesn’t have his medication.

If you know of Moua’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 264-5471