RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The City of Rancho Cordova is getting pushback for a new law that targets boat and RV owners.

Last May, city leaders passed a new zoning ordinance that bans homeowners from having boats, RV’s, and trailers that can be seen from the street. Since then, Code Enforcement Officers say there are more than 800 homes in violation.

Jennifer McClure bought her motorhome, with plans to keep it parked in her driveway. She tells CBS13, “We actually measured the driveway to make sure we got one that fit.”

The fines can range from $100 to $500.

Many homeowners say putting their boats or trailers in storage would be too costly. A recent survey found most local storage facilities are at or near capacity.

The reaction to the new law has prompted a delay in collecting those fines.

Kerry Simpson, the Neighborhood Services Manager for Rancho Cordova tells us, “We are not doing any enforcement until we clarify the council’s decision.”

Jennifer likes the fact the city is trying to fight blight and make neighborhoods look nice but she thinks the well-kept boats, trailers, and RV’s shouldn’t be banned.

The city will now discuss revising the ordinance.