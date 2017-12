MODESTO (CBS13) – Police in Modesto have caught a suspected teenage porch pirate.

In a post to their Facebook page on Thursday, the Modesto Police Department announced detectives had arrested a 13-year-old boy suspected of stealing a package in the Encina neighborhood.

Detectives posted a photo of the boy in handcuffs with his back to the camera.

The package has since been returned to its rightful owner.

Police say the boy has been cited.