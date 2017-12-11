WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was injured when their vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in West Sacramento.

The crash happened along Old River Road near Monument Bend, trapping the driver inside of the vehicle.

Traffic was stopped in both directions as West Sacramento Fire Department firefighters cut the driver from the vehicle.

Police say they don’t know the exact cause of the crash, don’t suspect the driver was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The driver is expected to recover.