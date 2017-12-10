Dishin’ With Tina: 19th Hole Cantina
9425 Jackson Rd.
Sacramento
916.362.1949
10th Annual Military Children’s Toy Drive
The Folsom Veterans Hall
1300 Veteran Way Folsom
Sunday, December 10th (8am-11am)
Monetary Donation:
Never Forget Our Fallen
PO Box 695 Roseville
http://www.neverforgetourfallen.com
Science Sundays: Sacramento Children’s Museum
2701 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova
Upcoming Dates:
Dec. 10th, 2017 (12:00 pm – 5:00 pm)
Dec. 17th, 2017 (12:00 pm – 5:00 pm)
Dec. 24th, 2017 (12:00 pm – 5:00 pm)
***We are NOT offering Science Sundays on Dec. 24 (Closed) or Dec. 31 (we are having special New Year’s Eve activities that day!)***
Cost:
All activities are included with general admission.
$8.50: Adults and Children 1+
$6.00: Seniors and Military
Free: Children under 1 & Museum members
Sac Gamers Expo
December 10th
Scottish Rite Center
6151 H St, Sacramento
http://www.sacgamersexpo.com
Marlene the Plant Lady
theplantlady@kmaxtv.com
@Simonsaysgarden
http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Canvas on Demand
http://www/canvasondemand.com
11th Annual Chanukah Wonderland
Folsom Community Center
52 Natoma St, Folsom
Sunday, December 10th 2017 (2pm-5pm)
FREE
All-inclusive Game & Craft Passes, $20 at the door.
Anti-Bullying Author, Danielle Matthew
“The Empowered Child: How to Help Your Child Cope, Communicate, and Conquer Bullying”
Available on Amazon: $24.75
http://www.empowerment.space
Big Shrimp’n Food Truck
@boiltruck.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/boiltruck/about/?ref=page_internal
https://www.boiltruck.com/
Bath and Body Works Holiday
http://www.bathandbodyworks.com
Toys for Teens Benefit
Sunday, December 10th (12pm-9pm)
Boulevard Skate Shop
3747 West Pacific Ave., Suite H, Sacramento
https://www.facebook.com/events/2021512358084305/
http://www.sacloaves.org
Ghirardelli Chocolate Annual Warehouse Sale
Today 9:30am to 5:30pm
11980 S. Harlan Road, Lathrop
http://www.ghirardelli.com/annual-warehouse-sale