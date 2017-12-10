Dishin’ With Tina: 19th Hole Cantina

9425 Jackson Rd.

Sacramento

916.362.1949

10th Annual Military Children’s Toy Drive

The Folsom Veterans Hall

1300 Veteran Way Folsom

Sunday, December 10th (8am-11am)

Monetary Donation:

Never Forget Our Fallen

PO Box 695 Roseville

http://www.neverforgetourfallen.com

Science Sundays: Sacramento Children’s Museum

2701 Prospect Park Drive, Rancho Cordova

Upcoming Dates:

Dec. 10th, 2017 (12:00 pm – 5:00 pm)

Dec. 17th, 2017 (12:00 pm – 5:00 pm)

Dec. 24th, 2017 (12:00 pm – 5:00 pm)

***We are NOT offering Science Sundays on Dec. 24 (Closed) or Dec. 31 (we are having special New Year’s Eve activities that day!)***

Cost:

All activities are included with general admission.

$8.50: Adults and Children 1+

$6.00: Seniors and Military

Free: Children under 1 & Museum members

Sac Gamers Expo

December 10th

Scottish Rite Center

6151 H St, Sacramento

http://www.sacgamersexpo.com

Marlene the Plant Lady

theplantlady@kmaxtv.com

@Simonsaysgarden

http://www.Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Canvas on Demand

http://www/canvasondemand.com

11th Annual Chanukah Wonderland

Folsom Community Center

52 Natoma St, Folsom

Sunday, December 10th 2017 (2pm-5pm)

FREE

All-inclusive Game & Craft Passes, $20 at the door.

Anti-Bullying Author, Danielle Matthew

“The Empowered Child: How to Help Your Child Cope, Communicate, and Conquer Bullying”

Available on Amazon: $24.75

http://www.empowerment.space

Big Shrimp’n Food Truck

@boiltruck.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/boiltruck/about/?ref=page_internal

https://www.boiltruck.com/

Bath and Body Works Holiday

http://www.bathandbodyworks.com

Toys for Teens Benefit

Sunday, December 10th (12pm-9pm)

Boulevard Skate Shop

3747 West Pacific Ave., Suite H, Sacramento

https://www.facebook.com/events/2021512358084305/

http://www.sacloaves.org

Ghirardelli Chocolate Annual Warehouse Sale

Today 9:30am to 5:30pm

11980 S. Harlan Road, Lathrop

http://www.ghirardelli.com/annual-warehouse-sale