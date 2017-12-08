Photo of Yin Wong provided by the Placer Sheriff\'s Office.

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – The identity of a woman found deceased in the American River canyon Wednesday is that of missing 33-year-old Sacramento woman Yin Wong, authorities confirm.

Wong was found after a four-day search that began when Wong’s car was found near the canyon rim early Sunday morning.

Wong’s death is still under investigation, but there was evidence of damage to her body by a mountain lion. Following her autopsy Friday, the coroner said there’s isn’t evidence to suggest Wong was killed by the big cat, rather, the animal had discovered her after she died.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with both California State Parks and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The sheriff’s office mountain says mountain lions don’t typically attack humans and that the general public is not in danger. But they urge anyone in the canyon to be aware of the presence of wild animals and take precautions.

Fish and wildlife officials suggest avoiding hiking, biking, or jogging at dawn, dusk, or at night — that’s when mountain lions are most active.