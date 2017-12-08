FOLSOM (CBS13) – Flames caused significant damage to the garage at a Folsom home on Friday morning.

The fire was first reported around 6 a.m. on Cascade Falls Drive near American River Canyon Drive in the American Canyon North subdivision of Folsom.

Firefighters responded with a full-structure fire response. They have since brought the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos sent to CBS13 by the homeowner, Eric Nelson, show the garage fully involved in flames, which are also scorching vehicles parked in the driveway.