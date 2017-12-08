(Credit: Arnold Palmer Children\'s Hospital/Facebook)

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS) – An Orlando, Florida, family is breathing a sigh of relief after quick work by emergency room doctors.

Orlando’s Children’s Hospital has excellent “Elf Care.”

Seven-year-old Aubrey Thalin’s dog, Zoey, got a hold of her Elf On the Shelf.

Aubrey’s mom is a local nurse, and they rushed the elf to the ER.

Doctors used gloves they got right from Santa and sprinkled the elf with magic dust.

He’s on the mend, on the shelf, and out of reach of the dog.