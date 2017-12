Bayside Christmas Lights Drive-thru

November 27 – December 31

6:30pm – 9:30pm

(Closed:December 9 | December 24; limited hours December 8 | 8:00pm – 9:30pm)

** Tickets are FREE but REQUIRED to control the traffic flow.

http://www.christmas.baysideonline.com/lights

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

https://www.golden1center.com/events/detail/trans-siberian-orchestras-winter-tour-2017

Create Your Own Perfume

Luvandus

916.599.4755

http://www.luvandus.com

DIY Ugly Sweater

http://www.99centonly.com

James Rollins Appearance & Book Signing

Monday, Dec. 18 at 7pm

BARNES & NOBLE

1256 Galleria Blvd.

Roseville

https://www.jamesrollins.com/

Free Flyfishing Faire

Saturday, December 2

10am – 2pm

Detert Park, Hwy 49

Jackson

http://www.amadorflyfishers.org/

Lodi Christmas Fair

Tonight

5pm-10pm

1205 East Vine Street

Lodi

209-996-2754

Instagram: @lodichristmasfair

Jacob Tremblay “Wonder”

http://www.wonder.movie/

A Holiday Mix Tape!

December 1, 2, & 5 (8pm Showtime)

Dec. 3 (3pm Matinee)

First United Methodist Church

2100 J Street, Sacramento

Tickets Online at http://www.sacgaymenschorus.org

$15 Student (ID required)

$25 General Admission

$40 VIP

Make-a-Wish School Rally

http://www.necannv.wish.org

Manly Minute: 5 Tips for Buying a Used Car

http://abcnews.go.com/Business/wireStory/edmunds-buy-car-private-party-51454035

Crocker Ball

Saturday, December 2, 2017

6 p.m.-Midnight

216 O Street

Sacramento

https://www.crockerart.org/

Santa Suggestions

https://www.allgxxd.com/

Designer Handbag Bingo

Scottish Rite Masonic Center

6151 H St.

Sacramento

Friday, December 8

6-10pm

$20-$54

(916) 761-3808

http://www.jjsac.org

Family Xmas Decoration

Everyone is welcome to come see the Christmas decor.

2804 Harvest Rd.

Modesto

After dark ’til 11pm.