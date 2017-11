STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for help catching a carjacking suspect in Stockton.

The incident happened on Monday and was caught on a surveillance camera outside a store on Acacia Street.

A couple was loading their car with the hatch up when a man walked by, then quickly turned around, got in the driver’s seat and took off.

The owner tried to stop him and is nearly hit after being thrown into traffic.

Luckily, no one was hurt.