11 San Jose Juveniles Arrested After Series Of Robberies, Carjackings

SAN JOSE (AP) — Police say a group of juveniles, including an 11-year-old getaway driver, arrested in a string of armed robberies and carjackings in San Jose.

San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia says officers arrested 11 male and female suspects who are potentially responsible for a dozen robberies, carjackings and burglaries, some at gunpoint, over the weekend. They range in age from 11 to 17.

CBS San Francisco reports Thursday at least 15 victims have been identified, but investigators said there may be more who have not yet come forward to police.

Police say the suspects were arrested after three high-speed car chases with police, including an 11-year-old boy who was identified as one of the drivers in the pursuits. The other drivers were 14 and 17 years old.

