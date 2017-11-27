Mayor Darrell Steinberg Endorses Gavin Newsom’s Campaign For Governor

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mayor Darrell Steinberg said he’s supporting Gavin Newsom’s bid for governor.

Both men were in Midtown Sacramento today for that announcement and to check out a new program helping both the homeless and high school students.

Steinberg and Newsom shared a friendly greeting on the campus of Luther Burbank high school on Monday.

They were getting an up-close look at the Career Technical Education (CTE) Program. The high school currently has four different types, including a building trades Academy which is currently building a tiny house for the mayor’s homeless program. Newsom says the skills issue was the biggest issue in the state

“We need a skills revolution in the state. We need to reimagine our community college system. We need to engage our K-12 system in a different way,” said Lt. Governor Newsom.

The lieutenant governor also responded to questions about the growing number of sexual misconduct and harassment allegations both in Hollywood and in politics.

“Whistleblower protection is critical and clearly, the Senate needs to do more there. As it relates to the issues — more systemic issues — we’ve got to, first for all, validate those who come forward…and need to make sure they’re held to esteem, and also need to make sure people are accountable for these acts,” said Newsom.

Although it’s still early, a UC Berkeley poll released in September showed 26 percent of likely voters favor Newsom. But polls also show many voters haven’t taken a keen interest in the race.