Man Arrested For Illegally Flying Drone Over 49ers, Raiders Games And Dropping Leaflets

SANTA CLARA (CBS) — A 55-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly flew a drone over both the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders games on Sunday and dropped a load of anti-media leaflets.

Santa Clara authorities have identified the man as Tracy Mapes.

According to investigators, Mapes piloted his drone over Levi’s Stadium during the second quarter of the 49ers-Seattle game and released a load of pamphlets.

He then quickly landed the drone, loaded it up and drove over to Oakland. He flew a similar mission over the Raiders-Broncos game.

Santa Clara Police Lt. Dan Moreno said Mapes was arrested in Oakland after authorities spotted a drone over that city’s stadium shortly after the Santa Clara flight.

Read more of this story at CBSSF.com.