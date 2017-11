ELK GROVE (CBS13) – One person was injured in Elk Grove Monday during an incident at a residence.

Just after 10 a.m. Monday, officers said they were investigating gunshots that were fired inside of a residence in the 9500 block of Derr Street. One person was injured, but not from the gunshots, they say.

Police have identified a suspect who reportedly fled the scene, say police.

No other injuries were reported.