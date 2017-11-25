Post-Thanksgiving Workouts
Taylor Peasha Training “TPT”
104 Silver Pine Ct., Galt, California
@taylorpeashatraining
209.747.1968
http://taylorpeashatraining.com/
30th Annual Dickens Street Faire
Old Elk Grove
Saturday, November 25th
9am: Breakfast with Santa
Street Fair: 10am-5pm
Santa Rescue: 11am
Photos with Santa 12pm – 4pm
Parade of Lights: 6pm
https://www.dickensstreetfaire.com/
Showhomes Folsom Lake
916.204.2378
@ShowhomesFolsomLake
http://www.houzz.com/pro/showhomes-folsomlake/_public
http://www.instagram.com/showhomes_folsomlake/
http://www.facebook.com/ShowhomesFolsomLake/
http://www.pinterest.com/amber_Showhomes/
Creamy’s By Cayla Jordan
Arden Fair Mall (Food Court)
1689 Arden Way #1167, Sacramento, CA
Open NOW – New Year’s Eve (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
http://caylajordan.com/
http://www.sacbee.com/food-drink/article184823733.html
Identity Boutique
2600 J St., Sacramento
(916) 798-9787
https://www.shopidentityboutique.com/
Extreme Soccer & Rugby
535 Fulton Ave, Sacramento
(916) 973-1751
Small Business Saturday
Chef’s Olive Mix
131 J St., Sacramento
http://www.chefsolivemix.com
Chef’s Mercantile
116 K St, Sacramento
http://www.williamglen.com
Sacramento Ice Rink
701 K St, Sacramento
November 3, 2017-January 15, 2018
http://www.godowntownsac.com
Evan’s Kitchen and Catering
855 57th St.
Sacramento
(916) 452-3896
https://www.chefevan.com/
http://Facebook.com/Evan’sKitchenAndCatering
Encore at Christmas
916.969.8884
http://encoreatchristmas.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008476424784
http://encoreatchristmas.com/id13.html
Compliment Jewelry
https://www.shopcompliment.com/
7th Annual Northern Califonia Moustache and Beard Competition
California Automobile Museum
2200 Front Street, Sacramento
Saturday, April 21st (6pm-Midnight)
$25 for competitors
$15 spectators
Kids 10 and under $8 or free with 2 cans of non-perishable food.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/7th-annual-northern-califonia-moustache-and-beard-competition-tickets-39485783040
Annual Photo with Santa
December 10th at the Roseville Galleria (TIME)
Open Meeting (Public Can Attend)
https://www.facebook.com/themustacheandbeardsocialclub/